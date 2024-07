Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 12:32 PM











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

The assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran will not go unpunished. This was made known on Wednesday by Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, who promised “harsh punishment” against the “criminal and terrorist Zionist regime” of Israel …

This content is exclusive for subscribers