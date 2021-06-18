Iranians go to the polls on June 18 to choose Hasan Rohani’s successor from among four candidates, including three ultra-conservatives. Meanwhile, the day progresses with a low participation of the electorate.

More than 59 million Iranians are called to elect the country’s new president, although a low turnout is already estimated. The election day takes place this Friday in a scenario marked by the majority presence of conservative candidates who are contesting the Presidency and will replace the current president, Hasan Rohani, in the next four years of government.

Citizens will have to choose between four candidates, three conservatives and one moderate, after the resignation of three others who chose to withdraw less than 48 hours before the electoral race.

The favorite candidate is the ultra-conservative clergyman and current head of the Judiciary, Ebrahim raisi, which has 57.3% of the support among the electorate, according to a poll published by the state television ‘Press TV’.

Ebrahim Raisi, a candidate in Iran’s presidential elections, greets the media after casting his vote at a polling station in Tehran, Iran, on Friday, June 18, 2021. AP – Ebrahim Noroozi

The other three candidates are Abdolhossein Hemmati, former governor of the Central Bank of Iran and the only moderate; Mohsen rezai, current secretary of the Council of Discernment and former commander of the Revolutionary Guard; and the Conservative First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Sayyid Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi.

If elected, Raisi would become the eighth president of the Iranian nation since the 1979 revolution overthrew the US-backed monarchy.

Meanwhile, the presidential elections are also held simultaneously with the municipal elections and by-elections of some members of Parliament and of the Assembly of Experts.

Election day with low turnout

The elections began throughout the country at 7:00 local time with the opening of the polling stations, which will receive voters until midnight, although the deadline could be extended until the early hours of Saturday, according to Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmaní Fazlí.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was the first to cast the election vote in a specially installed ballot box in a mosque adjacent to his offices in the capital, Tehran. He then urged Iranian voters to follow his example and participate in the electoral process saying “every vote counts … come vote and elect your president.”

“The sooner you carry out this task and this duty, the better. Everything that the Iranian people do today until tonight, going to the polls and voting, serves to build their future,” said the supreme leader.

After a scant electoral campaign, in which electoral banners are relatively rare in the capital, a social discontent exhausted by the application of economic sanctions by the United States and the Covid-19 pandemic, the electoral day develops with a low participation, the EFE news agency reported.

From state television, long lines were seen in front of the electoral colleges of several cities in the country, said the Reuters agency, although a much lower turnout is estimated than in the last presidential elections in 2017.

The voting centers located both in schools and in mosques and in different areas of the south, east and center of the city were quite “desolate,” reported EFE, indicating that the Hoseiniye Ershad voting center is crowded, although mainly by journalists, since that well-known personalities usually vote there.

According to a poll published by the Iranian Student Survey Agency, linked to the state, a 46% turnout is expected, which would be the lowest in the country since 1979, according to the Associated Press (AP) agency.

Candidates call to participate in the electoral process

The favorite Raisi, dressed in a black turban that identifies him in the Shiite tradition as a direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad, voted from a mosque in southern Tehran, and summoned Iranians to vote.

“I beg all of you, the lovely young men and all Iranian men and women who speak any accent or language, from any region and with any political opinion, to go vote and cast your votes,” Raisi said.

For his part, Hemmati, who voted in Hoseiniye Ershad, said that the main challenge of the next government should be “to end foreign isolation”, referring to the US sanctions imposed since 2017.

“If I do not get (enough) votes, whoever is president must take the development and prosperity of the country to higher levels,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, the current president Hasan Rohani, after voting in the Interior Ministry, asserted that “the eyes of the world are on the polls” and asked the population to “disappoint the enemies by participating in the elections.”

“Our people are well aware of how important the elections are to their destiny and to the system of the Islamic Republic,” the president said.

With AFP, AP, EFE and Reuters