The Iranian regime's state apparatus is using artificial intelligence (AI) tools, including mobile phone applications, to monitor compliance with restrictive rules on the use of the Islamic veil by women, the Independent International Commission revealed on Monday (18). of a United Nations Inquiry, which investigates the human rights situation in the country.

“It is difficult to imagine that, in the 21st century, women's access to the most basic services and opportunities, such as schools, universities, hospitals and courts, or to employment opportunities in government or other sectors, is subject to the arbitrary requirement to use the hijab [véu islâmico]”, said Commission President Sara Hossain.

The investigation team, made up of three jurists from different countries and working independently, was created after the armed repression of the large protests in September 2022, following the death in custody of young Masha Amini, arrested for not wearing the veil properly .

According to investigations by the Commission, which said it had collected and stored 27,000 pieces of evidence, the most likely number of protesters killed by security forces was 551, about ten more than previously thought, including 50 women and 68 children.

In a statement to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Hossain said Iranian authorities had taken “coordinated actions to cover up the truth about the murders and silence the pain of the victims' families.”

According to testimonies from inside and outside Iran, families have been threatened, harassed, and some relatives have been arrested for simply mourning their loved ones, calling for justice publicly, or organizing a memorial ceremony, although no one responsible for the deaths has been arrested.

Hossain lamented the Islamic regime's reluctance to cooperate with the work of the UN Commission, which was denied permission to visit the country to gather first-hand information. The Iranian regime also did not respond to any of the 21 letters sent to authorities requesting detailed information.

In addition to ignoring the Commission's requests, Hossain considered that the Iranian authorities tried to obstruct the progress of the investigations, threatening anyone who gave their testimony or interrupting communications with people inside Iran who wished to speak to the Commission.