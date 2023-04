The Iranian Navy has announced that it has intercepted a US spy plane over the Gulf of Oman and sent it a warning to avoid Iranian airspace. The US Navy EP-3E aircraft “was about to enter Iranian airspace,” it was announced. After the warning “he kept away from the Iranian air border and returned to international routes”, specifies the Iranian agency Tasnim in reporting the news. The Lockheed EP-3 is a variant of the P-3 Orion.