Iran | US restores old Iran sanctions and demands the same from other countries – Trump regime bases decision on nuclear deal from which it has withdrawn

President Donald Trump plans to announce on Tuesday the consequences he threatens countries that disobey.

United States announced over the weekend that it would re-enact UN sanctions against Iran, which were lifted in 2015 when permanent members of the UN Security Council, as well as Germany and the European Union, signed an agreement with Iran on its nuclear program.

Foreign minister Mike Pompeon according to the United States will use the mechanism enshrined in the agreement to return old UN sanctions if Iran violates the agreement. The United States will reinstate virtually all of its previously lifted sanctions, and expects the same from other contracting parties.

Pompeo also threatened countries with “consequences” that “do not fulfill their obligation to impose sanctions”. President of the United States Donald Trump tells more about the consequences at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

Ad surprised the other parties to the agreement, as the United States withdrew unilaterally in 2018. Now the United States claims to be still a party to the agreement, but only to use the sanctions return mechanism.

Nearly all of the 15 member states of the UN Security Council have challenged the right of the United States to apply the treaty in this way. Other countries are not expected to follow the example of the United States.

France, Germany and Britain, still involved in the agreement, said in a joint statement on Sunday that the US announcement would have no legal effect on the actions of other countries. Russia and China also consider US claims illegal.

In Iran resistance has been received with joy. President of Iran Hassan Ruhani He thanked member states of the Security Council and promised that if the remaining signatories to the agreement continue to trade with Iran, it will re-commit to its obligations under the agreement, AFP says.

Among other things, since the US withdrew from the agreement, Iran has enriched uranium more than the agreement allows. The purpose of the agreement was, in return for the lifting of sanctions, to limit Iran’s production of nuclear material so that the country’s readiness to build a nuclear weapon would always be at least three years away.

Ruhani said the U.S. plan failed.

“We can say that‘ full pressure ’from the United States has turned, in political and legal terms, into complete isolation of the United States,” Ruhani said at a televised government meeting.

United States signed the agreement by the President Barack Obaman under the authority of. Trump withdrew from the United States because he considered the terms of the agreement negotiated by Obama too favorable for Iran.

The lifting of economic sanctions had clearly strengthened Iran’s economy and influence.

Under Trump, the United States has already imposed new sanctions on Iran in the past, and they have severely plagued the country’s economy and the standard of living of Iranians.