Tensions between the US and Iran persist. Now there could be movement in the nuclear dispute between the two countries. President Joe Biden brings a well-known professional on board.

There were already problems between the US and Iran during the tenure of ex-President Donald Trump.

Trump’s successor Joe Biden also initially chose the hard hand.

But now the US President opens the door for new talks – through a personnel decision.

Washington DC / Tehran – The relationship between the USA and the Iran is currently tense. In Tehran one hoped for a little relaxation through the change of power in the White House.

But also the new one US President Joe Biden put in Dispute about that Nuclear deal of both nations first hardness. The United States throw Iran Breach of contract in front. Therefore called Foreign Minister Antony Blinken already on his first day in office in Tehran, the treaty points of the nuclear agreement to be observed. Only then would the US become theirs Sanctions loosen again. “It will be a long way. The whole thing will take time, ”feared Blinken.

Iran: US President Biden wants to resolve the nuclear dispute diplomatically – Malley new chief negotiator

However, Biden has hope of one diplomatic solution the differences between the two states have not yet given up. Therefore he named with Robert Malley a recognized specialist to the new Iran representative his government.

Malley is in near East no stranger. He was US chief negotiator in talks about a nuclear treaty with Tehran. Malley has a very good network in Iran, the diplomat maintains personal contact with many politicians in the country.

Now he is the bearer of hope for one Conflict resolution in the Nuclear dispute between the US and Iran. In addition, Malley is said to already be dating government officials Germany, France and Great Britain stay in contact. Together you want conversations get going again with Iran.

Video: Iran’s head of state Ruhani happy about the end of Trump’s “terrible rule”

Iran: US sends bombers to the Middle East

But also the new one U.S. government under President Biden, who had only been in office for almost two weeks, was determined. That sent as a token of strength Pentagon a B 52 bomber from one Air Force Base in the US state of Louisiana in the near East. One such plane, the Nuclear weapons can wear, had too Ex-President Donald Trump previously sent three times on a sightseeing flight over Iran.

In the Iranian government this did not go down well. “Fact check for @SecBlinken: The USA have violated the JCPOA, ”wrote Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Twitter. Iran does not want to give in until the US sanctions are lifted. Otherwise, the treaty limits on uranium enrichment will continue to be ignored. (kh)