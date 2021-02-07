Iran’s Supreme Leader affirmed on January 7 that Iran’s “final and irreversible” decision is to rejoin the Nuclear Agreement only if the US lifts sanctions against Tehran. Washington, for its part, warns that it will be Iran that will have to take the first step with the reduction of uranium enrichment to the levels agreed in 2015.

Ali Khamenei, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, said in a meeting with commanders and members of the Iranian air force that “the party that has the right to make conditions for the nuclear deal is Iran, because it fulfilled all its commitments, not The United States and the three European countries that violated their obligations, “reported state television.

“Then, after verifying if all sanctions have been lifted correctly, we will return to full compliance. It is the irreversible and final decision and all Iranian officials have consensus on it,” Khamenei said.

The new US president, Joe Biden, was in favor of his country returning to the historic Nuclear Agreement with Iran signed in 2015, but relegates that decision to the Persian country fulfilling its commitments first, something that Tehran does not accept.

An agreement to limit Iran’s ability to enrich uranium

The Nuclear Agreement between Iran and six great powers (the US, Russia, China, France, the UK and Germany) was intended to limit Tehran’s ability to enrich uranium due to the fear that this country could use it to obtain atomic weapons, an end that Iran has repeatedly denied. In exchange, these countries promised to relax their sanctions on the Islamic nation.

US President Donald Trump holds up a proclamation declaring his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear deal after signing it in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, the United States, on May 8, 2018 (Image by archive). © Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

However, in 2018 former US President Donald Trump decided to abandon the agreement and impose new sanctions unilaterally, denouncing that the pact favored Iranian interests.

After the United States left the pact, Iran has moved away from its commitments with the rest of the powers. It is currently in a position to enrich uranium to levels close to those necessary to create nuclear weapons, yet Tehran continues to insist that its purposes are peaceful.

On November 27, 2020, the country was shaken by the assassination of scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, considered the father of Iran’s old nuclear program, who was killed in an ambush by gunmen and during the escalation of tension between Iran and its enemies.

The coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh is pictured during a funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran, on Nov.30, 2020. © Iranian Ministry of Defense / WANA (West Asia News Agency) / REUTERS

US urges Iran to reduce its uranium enrichment levels

This Sunday, the US president assured in a television interview that the Persian country must stop enriching uranium beyond the limits allowed by the Nuclear Agreement.

“They have to stop enriching themselves beyond the limits of the JCPOA,” said a Biden Administration official. “The United States wants Iran to return to (fulfill) its JAPAN commitments, and if it does, the United States will do the same.”

Thus, it remains to be seen which of the two nations will give its arm to twist after the new scenario created after the departure of Donald Trump from power and the arrival of Joe Biden, which although it does not completely erase a tense relationship of decades, it does reduces the high tension that has remained between the two countries since 2018.

With Reuters, EFE and AP