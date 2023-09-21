Iran has toughened punishments for women who don’t wear the veil, mandatory in public since the foundation of the Islamic Republicwith the approval in parliament of a new law to “support the culture of chastity and hijab” which provides very severe penalties in case of transgression. Anyone who does not comply with the new regulations, with the aggravating circumstance of “collaboration with foreign governments, networks, agents and media”, will receive punishments of up to 10 years in prison while the headscarf regulation in force previously provided for 10 days’ detention at 2 months.

The bill is not limited to punishing women who do not wear the veil in public, or do not wear it “correctly”, but also concerns rules to promote hijab and chastity at school, in the media and in the tourism sector. For transgressions, the provision provides for fines of up to the equivalent of $6,000, dismissal, prison periods of varying lengths, confiscation of cars, closure of businesses, confiscation of passports and a ban on leaving the country for six months. at two years old.

In addition to the lack of the veil, dressing in “improper” and therefore punishable clothing for women “means wearing skimpy or tight clothing or clothing that shows part of the body lower than the neck or higher than the ankles or higher than the forearms”, reads the provision. Those who “insult or mock the hijab in virtual or non-virtual space, promote nudity and indecency” will also be punished with fines, or with the seizure of their passport for up to two years.

The new law also gives precise directions to various ministries, such as that of Public Education, which is required to «promote the Islamic, family-oriented lifestyle and the culture of chastity and hijab at all educational levels.” The media are also required to «introduce and promote the symbols and models of the Islamic lifestyle, avoiding the promotion of immoral sexuality, unhealthy relationships and individualistic and anti-family models». The Ministry of Economy and Finance will then have to «ban the import of prohibited clothing, statues, dolls, mannequins, paintings and other products that promote nudity and indecency» and books or images that promote « immorality”. While the Ministry of Tourism will have to plan trips and tours based on the “Islamic model of Iran”.

They will be there police forces and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to ensure that the new regulations are respected, also through CCTV footage from surveillance cameras and artificial intelligence. The text of the provision, which will have to be validated by the Council of Guardians of the Constitution, provides for an experimental period of three years before becoming definitive and was approved by the Iranian parliament with 152 votes in favor, while 34 deputies voted against and 7 abstained .

The parliamentary vote almost coincides with the first anniversary of death of Mahsa Amini, the twenty-year-old Kurdish woman who lost her life on September 16, 2022 in Tehran after being placed in custody by the morality police because she didn’t wear her hijab correctly. The death of the young woman, according to many Iranians due to beatings received while she was in custody, caused a wave of anti-government protests in many cities across the country, where demonstrators harshly contested the obligation to wear the veil in public and many demonstrators were seen marching with their hair flying in the wind, defying the law, or burning their hijab in public. The Islamic Republic has not taken any step back from the veil obligation and today it has actually increased the penalties while President Ebrahim Raisi has once again denied the accusations according to which Mahsa lost her life due to violence during the arrest. “Regarding the incident last year where a girl had an accident, all medical investigations show that she was not hit by the police,” Raisi said yesterday in New York on the occasion of the UN General Assembly.

