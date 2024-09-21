“Today our defensive and deterrent capabilities have developed to such an extent that Not even the demons would think of attacking our beloved Iran“. This was stated by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who attended the military parade in Tehran commemorating the Iran-Iraq war, where New ballistic missile and upgraded version of Shahed 136B kamikaze drone unveiled.

The solid-propelled Jihad missile was designed and produced by the Revolutionary Guards’ aerospace branch and has an operational range of 1,000 kilometers, Irna news agency reported. The Shahed-136B drone is an improved version of the Shahed-136, with new features and a range of over 4,000 kilometers. The infamous Shaheds are used by Russia to strike Ukraine.

“Thanks to the unity and cohesion of Muslim countries, we can put in place that bloody and genocidal usurper that is Israel, which has no mercy for anyone, not for women, not for children, not for the young, not for the old,” Pezeshkian added.