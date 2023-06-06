On Tuesday 6 June, the Aerospace Forces of the Revolutionary Guards, an elite body of the Iranian army, presented “Fattah”, the first hypersonic ballistic missile produced by the Islamic Republic.

A hypersonic missile travels at least five times the speed of sound and has a trajectory that makes it difficult to detect and shoot down. It is a weapon that the United States, China and Russia are also developing (Moscow used it against Ukraine).

According to the Revolutionary Guards, “Fattah” can exceed fifteen times the speed of sound and has a range of 1,400 kilometers, close to the distance between Iran and Israel.



