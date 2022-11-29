45’+8′



First Half ends, Iran IR 0, USA 1.



45’+7′



Offside, United States. Weston McKennie tries a through ball, but Timothy Weah is caught offside.



45’+6′



Tyler Adams (United States) has been fouled on the left flank.



45’+6′



Foul by Ali Gholizadeh (IR Iran).



45’+4′



Cameron Carter-Vickers (United States) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



45’+4′



Foul by Sardar Azmoun (IR Iran).



45’+3′



Substitution to IR Iran. Ali Karimi replaces Milad Mohammadi due to injury.



44′



Foul by Yunus Musah (United States).



44′



Saeid Ezatolahi (IR Iran) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



44′



Offside, IR Iran. Ramin Rezaeian tries a through ball, but Morteza Pouraliganji is caught offside.



43′



Tyler Adams (United States) has seen a yellow card for a bad play.



43′



Foul by Tyler Adams (United States).



43′



Ehsan Hajisafi (IR Iran) has been fouled on the right flank.



42′



Attempt missed. Josh Sargent (United States) right footed shot from a wide angle on the right.



38′



Gooooool! IR Iran 0, United States 1. Christian Pulisic (United States) right footed shot from very close range.



37′



Attempt blocked. Sergiño Dest (United States) right footed shot from the right side of the box.



36′



Corner, United States. Conceded by Milad Mohammadi.



33′



Attempt missed. Timothy Weah (United States) right footed shot from the right side of the box.



30′



Sergiño Dest (United States) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Timothy Weah.



28′



Shot stopped high and through the center of the goal. Timothy Weah (United States) header from the center of the box.



28′



Josh Sargent (United States) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.



27′



Corner, United States. Conceded by Ali Gholizadeh.



24′



Corner, United States. Conceded by Milad Mohammadi.



twenty’



Sergiño Dest (United States) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



twenty’



Foul by Mehdi Taremi (IR Iran).



eleven’



Shot stopped next to the right side of the goal. Christian Pulisic (United States) header from the center of the box. Assisted by Yunus Musah.



10′



Sergiño Dest (United States) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



10′



Foul by Ehsan Hajisafi (RI Iran).



9′



Attempt missed. Yunus Musah (United States) left footed shot from outside the box goes too high.



9′



Christian Pulisic (United States) has been fouled on the left flank.



9′



Foul by Ramin Rezaeian (RI Iran).



3′



Corner, United States. Conceded by Milad Mohammadi.



1′



Ramin Rezaeian (IR Iran) has been fouled on the right flank.



1′



Free kick by Weston McKennie (United States).



The first part begins.



0′

