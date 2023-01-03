two iranian teenagers They were sentenced to die by hanging for their participation in the protests that have shaken the Islamic Republic for months, denounced a human rights organization on Monday.

Two 23-year-old men have already been executed over protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish girl who died in September after being detained by morality police for breaking the country’s strict dress code.

He was sentenced to death for the murder of two security agents.

NGOs fear dozens more are at risk of hanging because authorities are using capital punishment as a scare tactic to try to quell protests. Mehdi Mohammadifard, an 18-year-old protester, was sentenced to death for setting fire to a police kiosk of traffic in the western city of Nowshahr, in the province of Mazandarán, reported the NGO Iran Human Rights (IHR), based in Norway.

The death sentence was handed down by a revolutionary court in Sari, the provincial capital, after convicting him of charges of “corruption on earth” and “enmity against God”, the organization said.

The double conviction means that two death sentences have been imposed on him. On the other hand, the news agency of the judiciary, Mizan Online, affirmed that the supreme court had confirmed in December the death sentence of another protester, Mohammad Boroghani, accused of “enmity with God”.

Boroghani would have “wounded a security guard with a knife with intent to kill him“, “sowed terror among the citizens” and “set fire to the headquarters of the governorate in the city of Pakdasht”, southeast of Tehran.

According to IHR he is 19 years old.. The NGO said last week that at least 100 protesters are at risk of execution after being sentenced to death or charged with capital offences. The first hangings sparked an international outcry and human rights groups are calling for more pressure on Iran to prevent further executions.

AFP.

