“The mission of the plane was to practice firing, but the accident occurred at 8:30 am,” an official from Isfahan province told the Iranian news agency.

Experts say Iran has a poor safety record, with frequent accidents, many involving aircraft purchased before 1979, and lacking spare parts for maintenance.

An F-5 plane used by the Iranian army crashed last February after crashing into a school wall in the northwestern city of Tabriz, killing two pilots and one person on the ground.