The harsh repression of young people in Iran continues. Two other boys, barely 20, were hanged at dawn this morning after being convicted of killing a paramilitary in protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. “Mohammad Mahdi Karami and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini, the main perpetrators of the crime that led to the martyrdom of Rouhollah Ajamian, were hanged this morning” on Saturday, Mizan Online reported. The two were respectively 22 and 26 years old.

The two men were accused of killing Ajamian, a member of the Bassidji militia, linked to the Revolutionary Guards, Iran’s ideological army. The facts, according to the indictment, date back to November 3 and allegedly took place in Karaj, west of Tehran. The court of first instance then sentenced the two men to death on 4 December and Iran’s Supreme Court upheld the sentences on 3 January, dismissing the appeal.

The two were part of a group of 16 people arrested for the killing of the paramilitary: five were sentenced to death and 11 others, including three minors, received long prison sentences, up to 25 years. Two other young men sentenced, Mohsen Shekari and Majidreza Rahnavard, have already been hanged in recent days.

The lawyer of one of the two young men hanged this morning, Mohammad Mahdi Karami, said his client was deprived of the right to a defence. According to the lawyer, Mohammadhossein Aghassi, Karami had started a hunger strike in prison to protest against the “rejection of my request to have you as my lawyer”. The lawyer also said that Karami was not allowed to see her family one last time before the execution.

The lawyer of the second executed, Ali Mojtahedzadeh, also denounced on social media that “as regards their execution, there is no room for a legal discussion, as they have been deprived of the minimum right to choose a lawyer”.