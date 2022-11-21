Iran | Two Iranian actresses have been arrested for supporting the protests – taking off their headscarves in public

Among other things, the actors had appeared in public without the hijab, which is mandatory for women in Iran. According to state media, they were arrested for inciting riots.

in Iran two well-known actors have been arrested for showing support for the country’s protests, says the state news agency Irna. According to the news agency Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi had removed their scarves in public as an obvious anti-regime gesture.

According to Irna, the Actors had been summoned to court because of their “provocative” social media updates and presence in the media.

Iran’s leadership has been challenged in more than two months of protests led by women. The business started in September, when the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died after being arrested by the country’s chastity police for improperly wearing a hijab, or headscarf.

The country’s authorities call the demonstrations riots and accuse Western countries of inciting them.

Read more: Mahsa Amin’s mourning period ended – security forces fired into the crowd at the memorial service

Read more: Amnesty: At least 21 people are seeking the death penalty in Iran for protests

52 years old Ghaziani has been vocal in his opposition to the violence used to quell the protests. According to Irna, he was arrested for inciting “riots” and communicating with the opposition media.

Ghaziani had previously told about being sued himself and vowed to support the Iranians “until his last breath”. In a video she posted on Instagram, apparently taken on a shopping street, she takes off the hijab, which is mandatory for women in Iran, and ties her hair in a ponytail.

Last week, in his update, Ghaziani called the Iranian regime a child killer and accused it of murdering dozens of children.

Riahi was arrested, according to Irna, as part of the same investigation. The 60-year-old actor, who has acted in numerous award-winning films and is known for his philanthropy, gave in September to the London-based for Iran International TV interview without wearing a hijab. The Iranian regime despises the television channel.

In the interview, Riahi expressed solidarity with the protesters and said she was against the mandatory hijab.

Iran’s according to the media, there were other well-known people among those summoned to court. Among them is, for example, the coach of the Tehran football team, who had criticized the Iranian national team because the players did not raise the issue of oppression when meeting the Iranian president Ebrahim Raisin before traveling to the FIFA World Cup.

Earlier this month Taraneh Alidoost, one of Iran’s best-known actresses still in the country, posted a photo of herself on social media without the mandatory headscarf. He vowed to stay in the country at all costs and said he planned to stop working to focus on supporting the families of those killed and arrested in the protests.