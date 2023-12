Rafael Grossi, director of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said in a report that Iran has reversed the downward trend in production of uranium enriched to 60% | Photo: EFE/Lenin Nolly

Iran has tripled its production of uranium enriched to 60% – close to the level needed to manufacture a nuclear weapon – to nine kilograms per month in recent weeks, reversing the downward trend of recent months, it announced on Tuesday (26) the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“This represents an increase from the approximately three kilograms produced per month since June, and a return to the monthly rate of nine kilograms during the first half of 2023,” the UN agency said in a statement.

On November 15, the IAEA announced that Iran now had 128.3 kilograms of the 60% fuel, below the 90% needed for a nuclear weapon but well above the 3.67% maximum imposed in the 2015 agreement, which the United States unilaterally left three years later.

The director of the IAEA, Argentine Rafael Grossi, reported the change in his new report on Iran's nuclear program, released today.

The agency was informed in November of an increase in the uranium enrichment rate to 60% at the Natanz and Fordow plants.

International inspectors later verified this acceleration to nine kilograms, a 200% increase in relation to the monthly rate that Iran had been maintaining since June and a return to production rates from the first half of this year.

Iran began producing 60% of uranium in April 2021. And in 2019, a year after the US withdrawal, the country began violating the 2015 agreement to limit its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions.

The country has since accelerated its technical efforts and limited access and monitoring by IAEA inspectors.