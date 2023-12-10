Johan Floderus, the Swedish European Union diplomat, detained in Iran for more than 600 days, was accused by Iranian courts of conspiracy in favor of Israel. His trial began before section 26 of the revolutionary court in Tehran, on Saturday, December 9, and was postponed until a future hearing, the date of which has not been announced, but the penalty would be death.

Swedish citizen and European Union employee Johan Floderus, wearing pale blue prison uniform and arriving in handcuffs, appeared for the first time since his arrest in April 2022 in photographs published on Sunday, December 10 by the Judicial Authority agency.

The 33-year-old man has been accused of spying for Israel and “corruption on land” – a crime punishable by the death penalty – according to local Iranian media.

In fact, the Iranian news agency Mizan published an article on Sunday, December 10, in which it says that he has been accused “on the basis of corruption on earth, widespread activities against national security (and) extensive cooperation of intelligence with the Zionist regime”, in reference to Israel.

“Among his other actions are trips to occupied Palestine, communication with agents” of Israel and “gathering intelligence on the Islamic Republic's programs, which have nothing to do with the defendant's professional field,” the indictment says.

For its part, Sweden announced on Saturday, December 9, that the trial had barely begun, despite the fact that Johan Floderus has been detained in Evin prison, in Tehran, since April 17, 2022, after his vacation in Iran, when he was preparing to return home.

Many opponents of the Iranian government are imprisoned in this same prison.

Iran, Sweden and their deteriorated relations

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström announced at the beginning of the trial that “there is no basis to keep Johan Floderus detained, much less to bring him to justice.”

In parallel, human rights groups and Western governments have accused the Islamic Republic of trying to obtain political concessions from other countries through arrests on trumped-up charges. Tehran claims such detentions are based on its penal code.

Relations between Sweden and Iran have been tense since 2019, when Stockholm arrested a former Iranian official for his role in the mass execution and torture of political prisoners in the 1980s. Iran demands Sweden's release of Iranian Hamid Noury sentenced to life imprisonment, and the Court of Appeal expects the Swedish court to announce the verdict in the case on December 19.

However, the greatest deterioration in relations between Tehran and Stockholm occurred in May 2023 after Iran's execution of the Iranian-Swedish dissident Habib Chaab, convicted of “corruption on earth” after his kidnapping in Turkey in October. of 2020.

Another Iranian-Swede, academic Ahmad Reza Djalali, arrested in Iran in 2016 and sentenced to death on similar charges, remains under threat of execution.

With Reuters, AFP and local media