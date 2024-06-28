Iranians vote this Friday in presidential elections without a clear favorite and with only one reformist candidate facing the divided conservative field.

Nearly 61 million Iranians are eligible to vote at one of the 58,640 polling stations spread across the country, from the Caspian Sea in the north to the Gulf in the south.

The Iran elections They had to organize themselves hastily after the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash on May 19.

The election is being closely watched abroad because Iran, a heavyweight in the Middle East, is at the centre of several crises, from the war in Gaza to the question of its nuclear programme.

Following tradition, the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the most important position in the political and religious structure of the Islamic Republic, was one of the first to vote in front of the cameras at a center in Tehran.

“Election Day is a day of joy and happiness for us Iranians,” he said. “We urge our dear people to take the vote seriously and participate in it. I see no reason to hesitate,” he added.

Four candidates, all men over fifty years old, are in the running, after two other ultra-conservative candidates withdrew the day before the race.

If none of the candidates wins more than half of the votes, a second round will be held on July 5, something that has only happened once, in 2005, since the Islamic Republic was founded 45 years ago.

The Iran official election results are expected on Sunday, but the first estimates will be published on Saturday .

The surprise could come from the only reformist candidate, Masud Pezeshkian, a 69-year-old MP who was virtually unknown until the Guardian Council, the authority that oversees elections, gave him permission to run.

With his discreet appearance and straightforward manner, this doctor of Azeri origin, a minority from northwestern Iran, has given new hope to reformists and moderates, marginalized in recent years by conservatives and ultraconservatives.

He is “honest, fair and affectionate,” said former reformist president Mohammad Jatami (1997-2005), who gave him his support, as did former moderate president Hasan Rohani (2013-2021).

Mitra, a 47-year-old woman, says she will vote for Pezeshkian in the hope that her daughter will be able to “go out into the street without any problems.”

“He promised that he would put an end to the morality police,” whose role is to ensure that women wear the veil in public places, she adds.

– Debate on the veil –

Pezeshkian is up against two supporters of the current government, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of parliament, and Said Jalili, an ultra-conservative who participated in international negotiations on Iran’s nuclear programme and is opposed to rapprochement with the West.

To win, Pezeshkian needs a significant increase in turnout compared to the 2021 election, when only 49% of voters voted.

“I no longer participate in any elections,” says Hosein, a 45-year-old electrician in central Tehran. The Islamic Republic “cannot be reformed, whether a reformist or a conservative is elected,” he believes.

“The elections did not improve the situation, on the contrary,” adds Pedram, a 50-year-old civil servant who says he voted for Ebrahim Raisi in 2021.

The president of Iran has limited powers and is responsible for applying, at the head of the government, the main political lines set by the supreme leader, the head of state.

During the campaign debates, the ultra-conservative Jalili criticized the moderates for having signed an agreement in 2015 with the main world powers, which aimed to guarantee that Iran’s nuclear program is civil in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.

“It did not benefit Iran at all,” he said.

“Are we supposed to remain eternally hostile to the United States or do we aspire to resolve our problems with this country?” replied Pezeshkian, who wants to relaunch negotiations to lift the sanctions that are hampering Iran’s economy.

During the campaign, there was also talk of The question of compulsory veilalmost two years after the massive protest movement that shook the country following the death of Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for violating the strict dress code imposed on women.

In the televised debates, the candidates avoided clearly supporting the arrests of women who refuse to wear the veil in public places. “We should not treat Iranian women so cruelly under any circumstances,” said Mustafa Pourmohammadi, the only cleric in the race.