Iranian police announced on Saturday that they are installing devices in public places to identify women who do not wear the hijab. Iran wants to use the cameras to enforce the wearing of the headscarf, which is mandatory in the country.

“In an innovative measure to avoid tensions and conflicts in the application of the headscarf law, the police will use smart tools and cameras in public places and roads to identify people (who do not wear the hijab),” the security body said in a statement quoted by the Iranian news agency “Tasnim”.

Iran’s security body explained that messages will be sent to women who do not comply with the veil and chastity law, “informing them of the consequences”.

“Police will not tolerate any individual or collective behavior contrary to the law,” the statement reads. The headscarf has been mandatory in Iran since 1983 and failure to wear it is punishable by imprisonment.

The measure is aimed at “preserving family values, strengthening mental health and ensuring peace for citizens” and avoiding acts that “dirty” the country’s spirituality, according to the police.

Many Iranian women have stopped wearing the mandatory Islamic headscarf as a form of protest and civil disobedience since the death in September last year of Mahsa Amini after being arrested for wearing the hijab the wrong way.

Amini’s death provoked strong protests across the country calling for the end of the Islamic Republic and in which universities, institutes and even schools played an important role.

State repression led to the death of around 500 people in protests over Amini’s death, the arrest of thousands and the hanging of four demonstrators, one of them in public.

In recent weeks, tensions have intensified over the lack of wearing this garment, mandatory in the country since 1983, with calls from clerics and conservatives to impose the hijab.

The Ministries of Education and Health are expected to announce on Monday that students are banned from attending universities and institutes without a headscarf. Authorities are also closing stores and restaurants serving discovered women across the country. Added to this are the “vigilantes” who take the law into their own hands and attack women without a hijab. At the end of March, a video went viral in which a man throws yogurt on the heads of two women for not wearing a headscarf.