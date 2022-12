How did you feel about this article?

People walk beside shops closed for protest in the center of the capital Tehran, Iran, December 05, 2022. 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE

The head of Iran’s judiciary, Gholamhosein Mohseni Ejei, announced that some of those sentenced to death in the country for participating in the protests that took place about two and a half months ago will be executed.

Ejei stated that some of the convictions were for “corruption on earth” and “war against god” and have already been confirmed by higher levels of Iranian justice.

The sentences “will be applied soon”, said the head of the Judiciary, after meeting the Supreme Council of the body, as published by the reformist newspaper “Shargh”.

At least six people have been sentenced to death for their participation in the protests that have rocked Iran since September 16 over the death of Mahsa Amini.

The young woman died while in police custody after being detained for allegedly incorrectly wearing the Islamic headscarf.

The concepts of “war against God” and “corruption on earth”, used by the country’s justice, comprise a series of crimes against Islam and public safety.

Local authorities have charged more than 2,000 people with different crimes, due to their participation in the demonstrations, in which the end of the Islamic Republic is called for. Of these, at least 21 could be sentenced to death.

In nearly three months of protests, more than 400 people have died and at least 15,000 have been arrested, according to the NGO Iran Human Rights, which is based in Oslo, Norway.

Despite strong repression, new demonstrations were called for the next three days.