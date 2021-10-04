The chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s Energy Committee announced that the Arak nuclear reactor, shut down under the 2015 Vienna Agreement, will be reactivated within a year to be dedicated to research.

The 2015 international nuclear agreement calls for the reconfiguration and reconstruction of the Arak heavy water reactor to transform it into a research reactor, unable to produce plutonium for military use.

Quoted by Fars news agency on Sunday (3), Mostafa Nakhai declared that “the Arak IR-20 reactor will be launched within a year”.

The director of the Iranian Iranian Atomic Energy Organization (OIEA), Mohamad Eslami, stated in September that he wanted to reactivate it “as soon as possible” for research purposes.

In April, the IOEA said that cold tests on the IR-20 reactor could begin in the first half of the Iranian year, which started on 21 March.

According to IOEA Spokesperson Behruz Kamalvandi, “The reactor usually goes into operation a year after the cold tests.”

In December 2020, the Iranian Parliament approved a bill that relaunches the reconstruction of the Arak reactor, approved before the conclusion of the international nuclear agreement that would regulate Tehran’s nuclear program.

Under this agreement signed in 2015 in Vienna by Iran and the P5+1 Group (China, United States, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Germany), Tehran was committed to rebuilding the Arak water reactor.

Furthermore, the IR-20 was to be turned into a research reactor, and Iran would limit the enrichment of uranium to 3.67%, in exchange for lifting the sanctions adopted by the UN Security Council, the United States and the Union European (EU).

According to a 2016 International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report, the reactor core was removed, as stipulated by the Vienna Agreement, and concrete was poured into it so that it could not function.

In 2018, however, the United States withdrew from the Vienna Accord, reinstating its sanctions against Iran. After this turnaround, Tehran warned that it would slow down the Arak reactor refurbishment.

Negotiations between Tehran and the main world powers to reactivate the 2015 agreement are stalled.

