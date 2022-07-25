Negotiations on the resumption of the nuclear pact established in 2015 have been stalled since March.

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami, said this Monday (25.Jul.2022) that the country will keep the cameras installed by the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) turned off until the nuclear agreement signed in 2015 is concluded. restored.

In an interview with the agency tasnimEslami stated that the UN nuclear watchdog (United Nations) was informed about the shutdown of 27 cameras installed on June 8, after the agency passed a resolution criticizing the country.

“While Iran has accepted a number of limitations on its uranium enrichment activities under the nuclear deal, Western governments have failed to honor their commitments.”said Mohammad Eslami. “If the charges against Iran remain in force after the PACG [Plano de Ação Conjunto Global]there is no reason for Tehran to turn on the deal cameras.”

The 2015 agreement with China, the US, France, the UK, Russia and Germany limited Iranian nuclear activities and allowed international inspections. In return, the nations that joined the agreement would lift economic sanctions imposed on Iran. The agreement called for the installation of nuclear surveillance agency cameras at nuclear facilities in the country.

Three years later, former US President Donald Trump called the pact “disastrous” and gave it up, imposing new sanctions on Iran. Now, Joe Biden is trying to re-establish the deal. However, negotiations have been stalled since March.

Eslami stated that the country has never been involved in any secret nuclear activity and that all uranium enrichment plans have been reported to the UN. According to the nuclear authority, even with the cameras turned off, the country continues to operate in the same manner informed during the agreement.

On July 13, Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi said the country will maintain an attitude “correct and logical” in the face of the impasse with the US in the negotiations. “I advise Americans to look at the facts and learn from their past mistakes”, added Raisi.

Two days later, Biden declared that he is open to the use of force.”as a last resort” against Iran if the country insists on nuclear weapons. With the impasse, Iran announced sanctions on 61 Americans.