Woman wearing hijab in Tehran, Iranian capital: new project is seen as a response to the major protests of 2022 | Photo: EFE/Jaime León

Iran’s Board of Governors is due to vote next Sunday (6) on a bill to increase punishments for women who don’t wear the hijab, the Islamic headscarf, state news agency Mehr reported.

Under current law, Iran punishes failure to comply with the rule with sentences of ten days to two months in prison or a fine of 50,000 to 500,000 Iranian Riyals (R$5.70 to R$57). If the change is approved, the punishment would increase to five to ten years in prison and a fine of up to 360 million Iranian rials (R$ 41 thousand).

The bill proposes other changes, such as greater use of artificial intelligence to capture images of women not wearing the hijab; higher fines for businessmen and traders who do not require the use of headscarves in their establishments, equivalent to up to three months of revenue, and a ban on leaving the country or participating in public activities for up to two years; and a fine equivalent to up to 10% of equity, dismissal or impediment from carrying out professional activities for a certain period and prohibition of international travel and activities on social networks for celebrities who disrespect the norm.

According to Mehr, if the Board of Governors approves the proposal, it will be forwarded to the plenary of the Iranian Parliament.

Specialists in the area of ​​human rights consider that the measure is a clear response to the wave of demonstrations in 2022, provoked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old girl from the Kurdish city of Saqez who died on September 16 in Tehran after being arrested and attacked by police for “inappropriate use” of the hijab.

The Iranian regime responded violently to the protests, in which several protesters were killed, and sentenced other participants to capital punishment, at least seven of whom have already been executed.