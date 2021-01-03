The Iranians continue to take steps away from the nuclear agreement signed in 2015 and announce their intention to enrich uranium to 20%, a level much higher than the 3.67% agreed in Vienna. The Islamic Republic reported its plans to the International Atomic Energy Agency, whose inspectors work in the country and will have access to the Fordo plant where “as soon as possible” this operation will be carried out. This announcement came during commemoration of the first anniversary of the assassination of General Qassem Suleimani, marked by promises of revenge by the Iranian authorities, demonstrations in Iraq calling for the withdrawal of US troops and the dispatch of two B52 bombers to the area by order of the Pentagon.

This degree of enrichment is still far from the 90% needed to make weapons, but when it occurred a decade ago it already set off all the alarms and was on the verge of provoking a surgical attack by Israel. Only the agreement signed in 2015 with 5 + 1, a group made up of the United States, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom and Germany, managed to calm the situation thanks to the Iranian commitment to limit enrichment to 3.67. The Islamic Republic complied with everything agreed, but Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement unilaterally in 2018 and reimposed sanctions. Tehran’s response has since been announcing steps that distance it from the original text, but the authorities insist that they will return to the pact as soon as the US punishments are lifted.

The arrival of Joe Biden to the White House and his plan to revive the agreement are key for Tehran to once again respect the limits set and reduce tension. Media such as ‘Dar Al-Hayat’, a Saudi newspaper published in London, reported growing pressure from Israel and Saudi Arabia for Trump to hit Iran’s nuclear facilities before leaving office, an action that would push away any option of recover a pact that seems to them the worst possible.

The Foreign Minister and one of the great supporters of the agreement, Javad Zarif, alerted Trump via Twitter, citing “intelligence sources”, of the “attempts by Israeli conspirators to provoke attacks against Americans in Iraq that become false ‘casus belli’ ”that push the United States to attack Iran. Iraq, where in the coming weeks Trump’s plan is to reduce his troops to no more than 2,500 troops, could once again become the board on which the two enemies settle their differences.

Desire for revenge

A year ago, Trump gave the green light to launch a missile from a drone at the vehicle in which Suleimani was traveling. The Iranian general, responsible for the network of Shiite militias loyal to Iran throughout the region and one of the key men in the defeat of the Islamic State, had just landed in Baghdad and was assassinated along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandes, leader of the Islamic State. local Shiite militias. The Iranians responded by firing missiles at military bases in Iraq used by Americans and some soldiers were injured, but it seems that it was only the first part of the revenge. In the course of that operation, an Iranian missile accidentally hit a Ukrainian passenger plane and killed all its occupants.

At the grand first anniversary ceremony held at the University of Tehran, Iranian chief justice Ebrahim Raisi said that “there is no safe place on earth for the murderers” of the general. Esmail Ghaani, Suleimani’s replacement at the head of the Quds Force, foreign operations unit of the Revolutionary Guard, warned that “it is possible that people within the United States are the ones who respond to this crime.”