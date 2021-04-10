The return of the United States and Iran to the nuclear agreement signed in 2015 will not be easy, but both countries have taken the first step to achieve it this week in Vienna. The road is long and fraught with mistrust, as was the previous negotiation, and each party plays its cards. While waiting for Joe Biden to lift the sanctions unilaterally imposed by Donald Trump, the Iranians tighten the rope and continue to take steps away from the agreed text. 24 hours after concluding the first round of meetings in Austria they celebrated their National Nuclear Technology Day and President Hasan Rohani announced the launch of new centrifuges that will allow them to enrich uranium at higher speeds. These are the IR-6 and IR-5 models, which are located at the Natanz plant, in the center of the country.

Rohani presented in a ceremony offered live to the nation “133 advances” made by Iranian researchers throughout the year, 40 of them related to uranium enrichment. The moderate cleric insisted on the “peaceful nature” of his atomic program and said that “the West should not be concerned, what happens is that they have used this technology inappropriately and they think that we will do the same.”

In the face of Trump’s policy of maximum pressure, his exit from the nuclear agreement and the return to sanctions, the Iranians have responded by moving away from the points agreed in 2015 with a series of steps that they describe as “reversible” as soon as the United States withdraws the punishments. . They return to produce uranium metal, necessary to produce atomic fuel, but which can also be used to make the nucleus of a nuclear warhead, they have begun to enrich uranium to a purity of 20 percent, far from the 3.67 percent allowed, they have put latest generation centrifuges running. Tehran has also imposed restrictions on inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), a direct consequence of the law passed in parliament following the murder of scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in November, an operation after which the Iranians see the hand of Mossad .

Back to dialogue



The commissioning of the new centrifuges coincided with the end of the first week of meetings in Vienna, which will resume on Wednesday under the coordination of the European Union. In the Austrian capital are all the representatives of the 5 + 1, a group made up of Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, the United States and Germany, but the Iranians, hurt by the unilateral departure of Trump in 2018, refuse for the moment to meet face-to-face with Biden’s envoys, so the delegations meet in different hotels.

Mikhail Ulyanov, the Russian envoy, described the first steps as “satisfactory” and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi indicated that there are “signs” that Washington will review its position and lift the sanctions that, among other problems, prevent his country sell oil. Javad Zarif, head of Foreign Affairs and one of the architects of the signing of the agreement in 2015, insisted that “the United States was the one who caused this crisis and must first return to full compliance. Then Iran will reciprocate after a quick verification.

Lack of trust



The US counterpart warned that “everything would be better” if they could sit face to face with the Iranians, they were willing to study the lifting of punishments not related to the agreement, but they did not hide their doubts about the “seriousness” of Tehran to return to the limits accepted in 2015. Both want a first gesture from the rival and if this does not take place, the conversations head to a standstill. The Iranians in this case have the advantage that it was Trump who broke the agreement while they were complying with the agreement, according to all the reports prepared by the IAEA experts.

The Iranian ambassador to the IAEA, Kazem Gharibabadi, is part of the team of experts displaced to Vienna and pointed out that to move forward they want evidence, not just words, about the end of the sanctions. “The Islamic Republic must be able to export oil again and our banking sector to carry out the necessary transactions,” concluded Gharibabadi.

The balance game in the Middle East depends on this agreement. United States allies, such as Israel and Saudi Arabia, openly oppose the negotiation and call for the continuation of the policy of frontism imposed by Trump. Biden, however, hopes to recover the agreement signed in the stage in which he was number two of Barcak Obama to restore stability to the region and remove the risk that the Iranians will arm themselves with the atomic bomb.