The Revolutionary Guard of Iran announced on Monday the existence of a new “missile city” of different scope, which shows its intention to continue developing these arms programs despite pressure from the United States.

This Guardian Marine Force depot, whose location is kept secret, includes ballistic and cruise missile systems, as published by the official website of this elite military group, Sepah News.

During the presentation of the “city of missiles”, the head of the Navy, Alí ​​Reza Tangsiri, stressed that the country’s missile capacity, developed by national experts, “offers superiority on the battlefield”.

An image from February, in which Iran celebrated a new anniversary of the Islamic Revolution with missiles in the streets. Photo: AP

Tangsiri warned that the Revolutionary Guard Army will continue to be strengthened and that enemies will receive a “death blow” in the event of any aggression against Iran.

For his part, the commander-in-chief of the Revolutionary Guard, Hosein Salamí, indicated that the enemies “have failed in their sinister strategies while every day the (military) achievements of the Islamic system increase.”

“Our defense power is expanding based on our internal capabilities, and today new developments in the area of ​​electronic warfare are considered part of our capabilities, “he added.

During the event, missile systems with new capabilities such as the launching of mines and the possibility of firing 360 degrees and of facing electronic warfare were also handed over to the Navy.

Last January, the Revolutionary Guard also revealed the existence of a underground missile base on the Persian Gulf coast. The construction of underground warehouses began in Iran more than three decades ago to protect its military capabilities.

Elevated tension despite the arrival of Biden

Tension with the US remains high despite the arrival at the White House of Democrat Joe Biden, who bet on diplomacy with Iran.

The new president has been willing to return to the nuclear deal with Iran, from which the US withdrew in 2018, but has insisted that other issues such as the Iranian ballistic missile program, a red line for Tehran, should be included.

The US has repeatedly denounced that Iran’s ballistic missiles are capable of carrying nuclear warheads, but Iran claims they are conventional weapons and that its function is solely dissuasive and defensive.

Source: EFE