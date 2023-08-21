Up to 15 years in prison and a fine of over five thousand euros. Women in Iran are at risk so much that they decide to go out bareheaded, i.e. without wearing the hijab. This is foreseen in a controversial bill approved in the Islamic Republic by a special parliamentary commission, as reported by the Tasnim news agency. The Islamic dress code also applies to foreign women, who can be expelled from Iran if they don’t wear the veil. Penalties are also envisaged for those found guilty of insulting a woman wearing a hijab and who could face 74 lashes and six months in prison.

The one decided by Tehran is a test of strength against the women who, since September last year, have taken to the streets without a veil and cut their hair after the death of Mahsa Amini, the Kurdish-Iranian who died following her arrest of the Islamic police on charges of not wearing the hijab correctly. The street demonstrations have now subsided, but many women have decided to give up the veil as a form of silent protest.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say in all strategic matters, was consulted on the new headscarf law and said that wearing the hijab is a religious duty. Wearing the hijab has been the law in Iran for more than 40 years.