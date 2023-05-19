Iran | Three participants in the protests were executed in Iran

The men were arrested in November and sentenced to death in January.

in Iran three men who took part in the month-long protests in the country have been executed. According to the country’s judiciary, the trio had opened fire on security forces and killed three of them in Isfahan in the central part of the country.

The men were also accused of belonging to an organization whose goal is to undermine Iran’s national security.

Iran’s protests began in mid-September when a 22-year-old Kurdish woman died at the hands of the country’s chastity police. Hundreds of people died in the protests and thousands were arrested.