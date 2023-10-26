Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on October 26 threatened the United States with “fire” if Israel continues its military operations against the Palestinian Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip.

“We do not welcome the expansion of hostilities in the region,” he said during his speech at a special session of the UN General Assembly on the protection of Palestinian civilians.

As the minister noted, the United States not only provides financial, military and political support to Israel in the confrontation with Hamas, but also “manages this war.”

According to him, Iran warns the United States against unlimited financial and military support for Israel, which “has led to an increase in the intensity of bombing of Palestinian civilians.”

The day before, American President Joe Biden warned that Iran should be prepared for a US response if it continues attacks on American troops stationed in the Middle East.

On October 24, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted at a meeting of the UN Security Council that Washington does not want war with Iran, but if its citizens are attacked in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone, they will definitely respond. On October 22, Blinken also announced the United States’ readiness to respond if the situation in the Middle East escalates on the part of pro-Iranian groups.

Meanwhile, on October 23, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that the United States twice asked Iran not to interfere in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. They emphasized that they were not interested in the spread of hostilities beyond the conflict zone, and asked Iran to show restraint, the minister noted.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and also invaded border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.