Iranian Foreign Ministry: continued US assistance to Israel will lead to the opening of new fronts

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian in an interview with Bloomberg Television threatened The United States will create new anti-American fronts if Washington continues to support Israel.

“The US advises others to show restraint, but they have fully supported Israel. If the United States continues what it has done so far, then new fronts will open against the United States,” the Foreign Minister said, noting that further escalation of the situation depends on Washington’s actions.

He recalled that Iran did not send its military to Syria and other parts of the region, and also warned that Israel’s operation in the Gaza Strip would entail serious consequences.

Earlier it became known that the Hamas movement welcomed the decision of the United Nations General Assembly to adopt a resolution on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict calling for a truce and called for its immediate implementation, noting that this would ensure the opening of checkpoints, the delivery of fuel and emergency assistance to Gaza Strip.