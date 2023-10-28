Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on October 27 that new fronts will be created against the United States if it continues to support Israel.

“The US advises others to show restraint, but they have fully supported Israel. If the US continues what it has done so far, then new fronts will open against the US,” he said in an interview Bloomberg Television.

As the minister noted, Washington should decide whether it wants the war to escalate. According to him, Iran has not sent troops to Syria or other parts of the region, but Israel’s operation in the Gaza Strip will have serious consequences.

Earlier in the day, the Pentagon said U.S. military bases had come under 20 missile and drone attacks in Iraq and Syria over the past 10 days. As a result of the October 26 strikes on facilities used by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces), which were defensive in nature for the American side, there were no casualties.

White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said US airstrikes on weapons and ammunition depots in Syria allegedly owned by the IRGC were a warning signal to Tehran. Washington holds Iran responsible for a number of attacks on US troops in Syria and Iraq.

Al Mayadeen TV channel reported that a US military base at the Omar oil field in Syria came under rocket fire. 10 shells hit a US military base. It is noted that the missile strikes were carried out after two American airstrikes in the Mazraa region in eastern Syria.

As Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder pointed out, between October 17 and 18, 21 US troops were slightly injured in Iraq and Syria as a result of militant attacks. He clarified that 17 of the 21 American casualties were injured at the al-Tanf base, and four servicemen were injured at the Ain al-Assad base.

In turn, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the shelling of American military bases, that critical tensions provoke tensions in a broader context in the region. At the same time, he added that there are no concerns about the possibility of involving the Russian military in Syria.

The day before, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that, at the direction of American President Joe Biden, in response to attacks on military bases, the US Armed Forces launched strikes on two facilities in eastern Syria used by the IRGC and associated groups.

On October 25, Biden stressed that Iran should be prepared for a US response if it continues to attack American troops stationed in the Middle East.

On October 22, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also announced Washington’s readiness to respond if the situation in the Middle East escalates on the part of pro-Iranian groups.

Attacks on American bases in the Middle East have become more frequent amid the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, in which the United States supported Israel.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and also invaded border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.