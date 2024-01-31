The president of Iran, Ebrahim Raisí, visiting Venezuela in 2023 | Photo: EFE/Rayner Peña

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Amir Saeid Jalil Iravani, denied this Wednesday (31) that there had been an exchange of messages between his country and the USA after the drone attack that killed three American soldiers in Jordan , near the border with Syria.

The ambassador also stated that Iran will respond with “decision and force” to any “aggression” that occurs on its soil or in “its national interests outside the country”.

The attack that occurred on Sunday (28) was attributed by US President Joe Biden to Iraqi militias that are supported and financed by Iran. In turn, the Islamic regime rejected that it was behind the extremist groups, pointing out that the “militias regions that attack American interests do not receive orders from Tehran.”

Information from the American government indicates that Iran coordinates and finances the so-called Axis of Resistance in the Middle East, which houses extremist and terrorist organizations such as Hezbollah, the Houthis, Hamas, Islamic Jihad and militias in Iraq, all accused of carrying out attacks against Western allies and forces.