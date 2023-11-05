Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani issued an ultimatum to the US leadership, saying that Tehran would strike Washington if a ceasefire was not established in the Middle East. Writes about this on November 5 Al Mayadeen.

The head of the military department called on the Americans to stop military operations in the enclave and “stop supporting the Zionist entity,” emphasizing that the US government must “establish a truce, otherwise they will receive serious blows.”

“The Americans are drowning along with the Zionists in a quagmire that they themselves created,” the minister concluded.

Earlier that day, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas spoke about the need for an urgent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip at a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. However, following their meeting, no official statements were made by either side.

A day earlier, Blinken said the US, Egypt and Jordan were going to use their influence to prevent another front from opening against Israel.

Also yesterday, The Washington Post reported that more than 600 employees of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) signed a petition for a ceasefire between the IDF and the Palestinian group Hamas. She was sent to the White House. According to the newspaper, many officials at the agency are shocked that American President Joe Biden supports the Israeli army, which is the cause of the disaster in Gaza.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.