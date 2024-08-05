Yoran He said on Monday that he had the “legal right” to punish Israel, its arch-enemy, for the killing in Tehran, which is attributed to him, by the leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh.

“We consider our right to defend our national security, sovereignty and territorial integrity as an incontestable right,” said Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Naser Kanani, insisting that “Iran has the legal right to punish” Israel.

Iran, the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah accused Israel of the murder on Wednesday in Tehran of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyehon which the Hebrew State has not commented.

His death came hours after an attack claimed by Israel killed Hezbollah military chief Fuad Shukr near Beirut.

Fears of a possible military escalation in Middle East are becoming larger, as threats from Iran and its allies against Israel increase.

“If the governments of the region and the international community had fulfilled their legal duty by exerting pressure against the Zionist regime, we would certainly not have seen such a level of disorder and an escalation of the risk of conflict in the region,” the Iranian spokesman said.

The Israeli government says the country is “highly prepared” for any type of scenario, “both defensive and offensive.”

UN calls for urgent action to prevent conflict in the Middle East

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, called on Monday for “urgent” action to prevent the conflict in the Middle East from spreading, given the growing risk of a military escalation between Iran and its allies and Israel.

“I am deeply concerned about the growing risk of a wider conflict in the Middle East and urge all parties, as well as states with influence, to act urgently towards de-escalation,” Volker Türk said in a statement.