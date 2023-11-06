Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad-Reza Gharaei Ashtiani in September 2023 at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu (archive photo). © IMAGO/Iranian Defense Ministry/Zuma Wire

The USA tried to convince Israel to call for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip – so far without success. Now Iran is threatening consequences and possible escalation.

Gaza – The USA had… War in Israel called in vain for a humanitarian ceasefire. Without the release of the hostages kidnapped by the radical Islamic Hamas, his country will reject a “temporary ceasefire,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday. The Iran warned them USA now face consequences if the fighting in the Gaza Strip does not stop immediately. However, Tehran has so far avoided direct interference in the military conflict.

War in Israel: Iran threatens the US with consequences if there is no ceasefire

After the terrorist attack by the radical Islamic Hamas on October 7th, which left 1,400 dead and at least 230 hostages, the USA emphasized Israel’s right to self-defense and offered military support. In addition, the world’s largest military power relocated several warships and troops to the region. From Tehran’s perspective, the USA is militarily involved in the Middle East conflict.

On Sunday, another warning was sent to Washington: “Our advice to the Americans is to immediately stop the Gaza war and enforce a ceasefire,” said Foreign Minister Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani, according to a report by the Iranian news agency Tasnim according to. “Otherwise they will be hit hard.” The Iranian regime had previously warned Israel several times of a possible escalation if the attacks on the Gaza Strip continued.

Iran also turns to France and Great Britain: “Your skulls are in sight”

But apparently the focus is not just on the USA. On Saturday, Iran passed a resolution aimed not only at the government in Washington, but also at Great Britain and France. “Our weapons are restless and your skulls are in sight,” was probably the clearest paragraph Iran International. The axis of resistance is not limited to Gaza and Palestine, the resolution continued. “If the bombing and barbaric slaughter of the oppressed population of Gaza does not stop, they should consider no scenario unlikely.” The timing of the resolution’s publication was not chosen by chance: it was 44th anniversary of the storming of the US embassy in Tehran.

Iran’s head of state Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had previously said Iran International said that “‘Death to America’ is not just a slogan, but a policy.” However, Tehran has so far avoided direct interference in the conflict. Political observers suspected that the harsh rhetoric could be an attempt to compensate for the lack of direct support for Hamas.

The tone worsened again on Sunday. After the deaths of several civilians as a result of an Israeli airstrike, Lebanon and the Shiite Hezbollah militia also announced consequences. Since the beginning of the Israel War, there have been fears that Hezbollah would intervene in the conflict and thereby open a new front in the north.

British Foreign Secretary calls on Iran to prevent Middle East conflict from escalating

Iran should use its influence over groups in the Middle East region to prevent an escalation of the conflict between Israel and the radical Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly called for on Friday. The Foreign Ministry in London said that the minister had discussed this with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. Iran bears responsibility for the actions of groups such as Hamas and the Lebanese Hezbollah militia, Cleverly emphasized in the conversation.

The leadership in Tehran is considered a financier of these terrorist organizations. According to 2020 US State Department data, Iran paid $200 million to Hamas over four years. The Iranian government had described Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel as a “success” but denied any involvement in it. In June, Iran had presented the hypersonic missile “Fattah”.which can also be equipped with nuclear warheads and has a range of 1,400 kilometers (bme with dpa).