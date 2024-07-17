On the eve of the day that will mark 30 years since the biggest terrorist attack in Argentina’s history, Iran made threats against the South American country due to the pro-Israel and anti-Islamic regime positions expressed by President Javier Milei.

In an editorial in the Tehran Times newspaper, the mouthpiece of the Iranian government, the ayatollahs’ regime pointed out on Wednesday (17) that, “without a doubt, Tehran will not forget Buenos Aires’ anti-Iranian policies”.

“Iran has shown that it does not play easily on the enemy’s chessboard, but at the right time and in the right position, it will impose its own game on the enemy and make it regret its enmity with Iran,” the newspaper said.

In announcing that it had designated Hamas an international terrorist organization last week, the Milei government highlighted Iran’s ties to the Palestinian group.

In April, the Argentine courts found Iran responsible for the attack on the headquarters of the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association (AMIA), which took place on July 18, 1994 and killed 85 people. Two years earlier, an attack on the Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires had left 29 dead.

The court responsible for the ruling said that the two attacks were a political and strategic decision by the Iranian regime and were carried out by the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah, “which acted under the inspiration, organization, planning and financing of state and para-state organizations subordinate to the government of the ayatollahs”.

Days later, the Argentine government called for the international arrest of those responsible for the Amia attack and highlighted the demand for the arrest of Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi.

Security Minister Patricia Bullrich has also denounced an increase in Hezbollah activities in South America.

In addition to these attitudes, Milei has reiterated her support for Israel after the Hamas attacks in October last year, and visited the country, when she said that the Argentine embassy will be transferred from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

In the Tehran Times editorial, the Iranian regime added that “the new president of Argentina, who has not hidden his interest in the Zionists and the Israeli regime that kills children, has been following the path of the Zionist regime’s anti-Iranian scenario since he came to power and, as a puppet of the Zionist regime, is repeating unfounded claims against the Islamic Republic and threatening Iranian citizens.”

According to the newspaper Clarín, sectors of the Jewish community are calling for Milei to break off diplomatic relations with Iran, but the Ministries of Justice and Foreign Affairs have advised against such a measure.