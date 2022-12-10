ROME. There are almost 110,000 signatures for the petition promoted by our newspaper to save Fahimeh Karimi, volleyball coach, mother of three small children arrested in Pakdasht, in the province of Tehran, over a month ago. The accusation would be that he kicked a paramilitary in one of the demonstrations that followed the death of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old girl taken into custody by the Iranian morality police, last September 16, due to a lock of hair that escaped her hijab. The beginning of a real revolution in Iran.

Karimi was first held in Evin Prison, then transferred to Khorin Prison. La Stampa and the subscribers of this appeal ask for respect for the rights of all those who have been demonstrating peacefully for days and who despite this are brutally repressed and unjustly arrested and for the unconditional release of Fahimeh Karimi. Yesterday among the many who joined the petition also the singer-songwriter Cesare Cremonini, the former Minister of Justice, Alfonso Bonafede and Elena Gotini, CEO of Bnl.

Sign the appeal too at this link https://www.change.org/p/appeal-for-the-life-of-fahimeh-karimi

Sergio Mattarella, in solitary confinement at the Quirinale because he was positive for Covid but asymptomatic, on the occasion of World Human Rights Day, underlined that «the theme “Dignity, freedom and justice for all” refers, this year, to goals that have not been achieved in many parts of the world. This is dramatically demonstrated by the brutal aggression suffered by the Ukrainian people, the repression against those who oppose violence against women, even with unacceptable death sentences, and the attempts to suppress the voices of young people who demonstrate peacefully to demand freedom and greater opportunities for participation. Affected are always the most vulnerable and defenceless», said the head of state, confirming Italy’s commitment to initiatives for the defense and promotion of human rights at an international level.

Eugenia Roccella relies on a post on Facebook: «Repression aims at the identity of the bodies of men and women, to mutilate their essence, to erase their existence. The pasdaran hit women on the genitals, on the breasts, on the face, emblem of that femininity which, if it refuses to submit, to hide, to humiliate itself, is a crime. Men in the back and legs, to be crippled, incapacitated. And all, indiscriminately, in the eye. For a generation to be marked, for those who dared to rebel against the obscurantism of the ayatollahs to live forever in obscurity» explains the Minister of Family, Birth Rate and Equal Opportunities. The photos with the names and ages of those arrested and those sentenced to death, the signs with the words “away from tyrants from Iran and equal rights for all”, hung outside the entrance to Palazzo Strozzi Sacrati in Florence. “We need an international campaign to block what is happening in Iran,” said the president of Tuscany Eugenio Giani.