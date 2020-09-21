Iran on Sunday called on the world to “Speak with one voice” against the “Irresponsible actions” the United States, after the expected announcement, made by Washington, on September 19, to unilaterally reinstate United Nations sanctions against Tehran. For the record, and in accordance with threats brandished a month ago, the Trump administration has officially decreed a so-called snapback procedure, supposed to allow one of the signatories of the Iranian nuclear agreement, signed in July 2015 by Barack Obama, to return to the sanctions regime in the event of non-compliance with this same agreement, a judicial mechanism deemed illegal by the other members of the UN Security Council, the United States having unilaterally withdrew from it in 2018 .

“We expect the international community and all countries of the world to oppose these irresponsible actions of the regime in the White House and to speak with one voice,” Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said. “The whole world says nothing happened. It just happened in Mike Pompeo’s imaginary world ”, Saeed Khatibzadeh still believes, at a time when the head of US diplomacy is threatening not only Iran, but also all its possible economic partners with severe economic reprisals.

Washington remains isolated

“The United States welcomes the return of virtually all UN sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran previously lifted”, thus welcomed Mike Pompeo by decreeing the punitive measures “Again in force” since Saturday evening. “If UN member states fail to meet their obligations to apply these sanctions, the United States is prepared to use its own tools to punish these failures,” warns the Secretary of State, while Donald Trump could specify the extent of US retaliatory measures in a speech expected tomorrow before the UN General Assembly.

Washington, however, remains largely isolated in its policy of maximum pressure on Tehran. Unsurprisingly, the Russian Foreign Ministry yesterday denounced Mike Pompeo’s unilateral statement, arguing that the US initiative was illegal, calling it “Theatrical performance” wearing ” a big blow to the authority of the Security Council ” United Nations.

Paris, London and Berlin stand together

In this case, the Trump administration has effectively failed to convince its partners, including within the European Union, the United Kingdom included. “Any decision or measure taken with the intention of reinstating the sanctions will have no legal effect”, Paris, London and Berlin were thus warned in a joint letter sent Friday to the presidency of the Security Council. All parties involved nonetheless take the US initiative seriously, as the aggressive policy of the State Department threatens the recalcitrant to the concept of extraterritoriality of American law, which is supposed to rise above all international legislation, severe pecuniary fines. In June 2014, the former French head of state François Hollande had unsuccessfully tried to attract “President Obama’s attention to the disproportionate nature of the proposed sanctions” against BNP Paribas, accused of having violated sanctions decreed against countries of “The axis of evil”, including Iran and Sudan. The bank will ultimately be condemned to pay around 10 billion dollars to the US Treasury, under penalty of being literally excluded from the world’s largest financial market. While the US Treasury is working hand in hand with other government agencies (CIA, Department of Justice …) to fuel its accusations, the Democratic President had addressed an end of inadmissibility to his French counterpart, explaining that he could not be involved in internal court matters, on behalf of the” separation of powers “.