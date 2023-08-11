Iran | The US and Iran agree to a prisoner exchange – in exchange for billions of dollars in assets

Both US and Iranian prisoners are released.

Over After two years of negotiations, the United States and Iran have reached an agreement that has resulted in the release of five hostages from a prison in the Iranian capital Tehran and placed under house arrest, says The New York Times.

According to news agencies, Iran’s UN mission confirmed on Thursday that it had released the prisoners from Tehran’s Evin prison.

President Joe Biden the administration did not comment on what Iran will receive in exchange for the release of the hostages.

To the contract however, people familiar with the matter said that at the point when US prisoners are allowed to return to the US, the Biden administration will release a handful of Iranian nationals. They are serving prison terms for violating sanctions on Iran.

In addition, the United States would be ready to release Iran’s oil reserves for Iran’s use for about six billion dollars.

The funds would be transferred to the Central Bank of Qatar in an account that would be monitored and regulated by the Qatari government. Iran would have access to the funds only for humanitarian aid purposes, such as obtaining medicine and food.

in Iran prisoners transferred to house arrest are dual citizens of Iran and the United States.

One of them is Siamak Namaziwho has been imprisoned on espionage charges since 2015.

Four of the five prisoners were transferred from Evin prison to a hotel in Tehran on Thursday. They will be held there for several weeks before they are allowed to leave the country. One of the prisoners had already been transferred to house arrest.