Iran | The United States believes that the Iranians were denied free and fair elections

United States considers that the Iranians were denied free and fair presidential elections. The U.S. State Department commented on the Iranian election on Saturday.

Extremely conservative in Iran Ebrahim Raisi was elected the country’s new president in Friday’s election. Raisi collected nearly 62 percent of the vote, the country’s interior minister said Aboldreza Rahmani Fazli on saturday.

Rais’ victory was expected, as all notable opponents were excluded from the election. The so-called Board of Supervisors qualified only seven out of hundreds of candidates.

The official turnout was 48.8%. That is the lowest percentage of the presidential election. Voting time was extended on Friday, among other things, due to low turnout.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs the representative noted that the United States will continue to negotiate nuclear agreements with Iran. A rescue of an international agreement on Iran’s nuclear program is currently being negotiated in Vienna, Austria.

Under a 2015 multilateral nuclear deal, Iran pledged to enrich uranium to a maximum of 3.67 percent. In return for its commitments, Iran then received relief from economic sanctions.

The United States withdrew from the nuclear treaty with the president Donald Trumpin for the period in 2018.

