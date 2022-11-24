Iran | The UN Human Rights Council launches an investigation into Iran’s human rights violations

The UN human rights commissioner demanded that Iran stop using unnecessary force against the protesters. Hundreds of protesters have died this fall at the hands of security forces.

of the UN The Human Rights Council has decided to launch an international high-level investigation into human rights violations related to the protests in Iran. The Council condemned the use of force to suppress peaceful demonstrations.

Of the 47 member countries of the Human Rights Council, 25 voted for the investigation and six against. 16 countries did not vote.

The Council held an extraordinary meeting on Thursday, the background of which was the Iranian regime’s harsh measures against the protesters during this fall. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk called on the Iranian security forces at the meeting to stop the unnecessary use of force.

“The old methods and the actions of those in power simply do not work. In fact, they only make it worse. We are now in a full-scale human rights crisis,” Türk said at the meeting.

According to the Human Rights Commissioner, around 14,000 people have been arrested in connection with the protests so far, and six protesters have received the death sentence. Türk called on the Iranian government and those in power to listen to the protesters’ demands instead of making arrests.

Austrian Türk started as human rights commissioner in October. Türk said he offered to visit Iran after taking up his post, but has not received a response from the Iranian administration.

Widespread protests flared up in Iran in September after the death of a young Kurdish woman at the hands of the country’s chastity police. According to the human rights organization Iran Human Rights, Iran’s security forces have killed a total of more than 400 people while suppressing the protests.

A workshop of ideas of ISW according to the report, protests are expected to intensify again in the coming days, as groups coordinating the protests have called for nationwide demonstrations.

Human Rights Council an extra meeting was proposed by Germany and Iceland, and more than 50 countries supported the idea. However, the meeting has once again revealed dividing lines within the international community.

At the meeting, Iran accused Western countries of using human rights as a political tool and received support from China and Russia. Ambassador of China Chen Xu warned against using human rights to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries. Russian ambassador Gennadi Gatilov, on the other hand, dismissed the demands for an investigation as completely unfounded.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iceland Þórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörð Gylfadóttir denied that the motives of the meeting were political.

“This is also not about the so-called West imposing its values ​​on the Iranian people. This is about respecting and protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms,” the minister told the media.

The German foreign minister also spoke at the meeting Annalena Baerbockwho pleaded for an investigation.

“If we don’t gather evidence, if we don’t support this motion, the victims will never get justice,” Baerbock said.