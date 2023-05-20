The European Union (EU) condemned this Friday the execution of three people in Iran and asked that country to put an end to the “reprehensible practice” of imposing and applying the death penalty to people who have participated in protests.

(Also: ‘China violates our airspace every day’: fear in Japan by Asian giant)

“Today (this Friday), Majid Kazemi, Saeed Yaghoubi and Saleh Mirashemi were executed after being arrested and sentenced to death in connection with the recent protests in Iran. The EU condemns these executions in the strongest possible terms,” ​​it said in a statement. the office of the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell.

In its note, Borrell’s office urged the Iranian authorities “to refrain from applying the death penalty and from carrying out future executions, and to pursue a consistent policy towards the total abolition of the death penalty.”

“The EU reiterates its firm and principled opposition to the use of the death penalty at all times and in all circumstances. The death penalty is cruel and inhuman punishment,” the statement said.

(You can read: The patrol of decency: in India they deploy Police to avoid kissing in the subway)

The executions of these men today raise our concerns that the Iranian authorities continue to have little respect for international law.

Several UN human rights experts also rejected the executions. According to the information received by these United Nations experts, the judicial process was not fair and torture was used to force the defendants to confess.

“The executions of these men today raise our concerns that the Iranian authorities continue to have little regard for international law. The death penalty has been applied after a trial that has not met international standards of justice and due process,” the United Nations special rapporteur on Iran, Javaid Rehman, said in a joint statement; the rapporteur on the independence of judges, Margaret Satterthwaite, and the rapporteur on extrajudicial and summary executions, Morris Tidball-Binz.

Official Iranian sources, meanwhile, assured that the three convicted had been responsible for firing shots during the protests, which cost the lives of three security agents.

Iran was rocked by a wave of protests after the death of the young Masha Amini in September 2022, while in police custody for allegedly violating the strict dress code imposed on women, which includes wearing the headscarf.

AFP