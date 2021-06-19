The ultra-conservative Ebrahim Raisi was elected in the first round of presidential elections in Iran. The former governor of the Central Bank of Iran, Abdolnasser Hemmati, the only moderate candidate, his opponent, congratulated his rival, although the results of the vote have not yet been officially announced and the Interior Ministry has announced that the count is still running. «I congratulate you on your election as 13th president of the Islamic Republic of Iran. I hope that his government, under the leadership of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, will bring comfort and prosperity to the nation ”.

Even the former commander of the Revolutionary Guard, Mohsen Rezaei, published a post on Twitter: “If God wills – he wrote – the decisive election of my esteemed brother, Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, promises the establishment of a government strong and popular to solve the country’s problems, ”wrote Rezaei.

“I congratulate the people,” said the outgoing president Hassan Rohani: “My official congratulations will come later – he added, without indicating the name of the winner – but it is clear who was elected”.