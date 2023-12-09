Iran | The trial against the Swedish diplomat began in Tehran

The Iranian intelligence service caught 33-year-old Johan Floderus in April 2022, when he and his friends visited the country.

Litigation a Swedish EU diplomat imprisoned in Iran for a long time Johan from Floderus against has started in Tehran.

The Swedish foreign minister told about it Tobias Billström news agency for TT on Saturday.

According to Billström, the Swedish case manager was not allowed to participate in the court session.

“Sweden has reacted to this and requested that [asiainhoitaja] may be present when the trial continues,” the foreign minister said in a text message.

Screenshot of Johan Floderus’ video call with his family on August 7.

For six weeks, Floderus’ family and the Swedish government did not receive any information about where he was or how he was doing. It wasn’t until the end of July 2022 that Iran announced that a Swedish citizen had been arrested for “espionage”.

Just a couple of weeks earlier, an Iranian Hamid Nouri had received a life sentence in Sweden for his role in the killing of political prisoners in Iran in 1988.

According to TT’s sources, Floderus’ arrest in Iran was a direct result of Nouri’s trial. Nouri’s case is currently being processed by the Court of Appeal in Sweden.

Human rights organizations according to Floderus has had to be isolated for a long time and his prison cell has been lit from time to time around the clock. Because of this, he has lost track of time and suffered from intense pain, anxiety and trouble sleeping.