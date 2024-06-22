The Supreme Court of Iran overturned the death sentence of Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi. His lawyer announced it. Salehi is a supporter of democratic protests and has been judged guilty of “corruption” for the lyrics of his songs. He had participated in the protests in memory of Mahsa Amini and sang of his anger against the regime of the ayatollahs. The revolutionary tribunal had sentenced him to death. By hanging, as is the custom in those partson charges of “corruption on earth”.

On the same day the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, the activist in prison in Tehran Narges Mohammadi, he defined early presidential elections are “illegal”. which will be held on June 28th in Iran. His complaint comes just days after a court sentenced her to a another year in prison for calling for a boycott of the March parliamentary elections.

«I will not participate in the illegal elections of the government of the oppressive and illegitimate Islamic Republic», are the words of Mohammadi transmitted by his family. “How can they take up the sword, the gallows, the weapons and the prisons against the people on the one hand and the ballot box on the other and falsely call them elections?” asks the 52-year-old activist, whose husband and two children are exiles in France.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner stated that the objective of the elections is «to consolidate the power and tyranny of a regime that believes in repression, terror and violence to stay in power.” “These elections will not give legitimacy to the Islamic Republic,” he added. Mohammadi was convicted six times since 2021 to a total of 13 years and three months in prison and 154 lashes. The latest sentence was handed down on Tuesday, when she was sentenced to another year for calling, among other charges, for a boycott of the March parliamentary elections, won by the ultra-conservatives but against the backdrop of the lowest turnout (41%) in history of the Islamic Republic.

There are six candidates vying for the presidency of the country, including the favorite Mohamad Baqer Ghalibaf, president of Parliament, the ultra-conservative Saeed Jalili and the reformist Masoud Pezeshkian.