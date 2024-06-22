Saturday, June 22, 2024
Iran | The Supreme Court overturned the rap musician’s death sentence

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 22, 2024
in World Europe
33-year-old Toomaj Salehi was convicted of participation in scarf protests last year. The Supreme Court has ordered a new trial on the matter.

in Iran the supreme court has overturned the death sentence of an Iranian rap musician that caused an uproar.

A rap musician told about it Toomaj Saleh lawyer on Saturday. Salehi had been sentenced to death for his involvement in the headscarf protests in Iran the previous year. Lawyer by Amir Raisian according to the Supreme Court has ordered a new trial on the matter.

The 33-year-old Salehi had publicly expressed his support for the protests, which the authorities labeled as rebellions instigated by foreign countries.

In April, Raisian said that the musician has been sentenced to be executed for “earthly corruption”, for which death sentences are imposed in Iran on varying grounds.

The rapper was also found guilty of aiding insurrection, anti-state propaganda, and gathering people to riot.

Iran’s widespread headscarf protests began in the capital Tehran in September 2022. They were initially a reaction to the 22-year-old Mahsa Aminin to die at the hands of the chastity police. According to the authorities, Amini had been arrested in Tehran for violating Islamic dress codes.

The demonstrations soon spread across the country into anti-government protests that killed hundreds of people, including dozens of members of the security forces. So far, a total of nine men have been executed in connection with the protests.

