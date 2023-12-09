To the family of Mahsa Amini, the young Iranian who died in September 2022 in the custody of the morality police who had arrested her for having worn the headscarf incorrectly, was prevented from leaving Iran to go to France to collect the Sakharov, the European Union prize for human rights which in October 2023 it was awarded posthumously to the girl who became a symbol of the protests. The Iranian newspapers report it Iran Wire And Iran International. According to Iran Wire, “Mahsa Amini’s mother, father and brother were on their way to France to receive the European Parliament’s Sakharov Prize, but their passports were taken away and they were told they were forbidden to leave the country.” Iran Internationalciting its own information, reports the same news, specifying that the passports were confiscated from Amini’s family members at Tehran’s Khomeini airport.

The Sakharov Prize for freedom of thought, named in memory and in honor of the Soviet physicist and political dissident Andrei Sakharov, is awarded every year by the European Parliament. It was established in 1988 to honor people and organizations that defend human rights and fundamental freedoms.