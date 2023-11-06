Monday, November 6, 2023
Iran | The recent Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi started a hunger strike in prison

November 6, 2023
The 51-year-old Mohammadi was awarded for his fight against the oppression of women in Iran and for human rights and freedom.

in Iran The activist who received this year’s Nobel Peace Prize Narges Mohammadi has started a hunger strike in prison, says his family.

Mohammadi went on strike to protest the restrictions on medical care for himself and his fellow prisoners, as well as the forced veiling of women.

The 51-year-old Mohammadi was awarded for his fight against the oppression of women in Iran and for human rights and freedom.

Mohammadi is serving a decades-long prison sentence.

