Iran | The political leader of Hamas has been killed in Iran

Iran|Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were killed in Tehran.

Palestinian the leader of the political wing of the extremist organization Hamas Ismail Haniyeh has been killed in Tehran, Iran, Hamas said early Wednesday.

According to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards have been murdered. According to Hamas, Haniyeh was killed in a “Zionist attack” in Tehran.

The news agencies Reuters and AFP reported on the matter.

Iran says it is investigating the killing.

A senior Hamas official Moussa Abu Marzouk characterized the murder as a “cowardly act that will not go unpunished”.

In the year Haniyeh, who was born in a Gaza refugee camp in 1962, became the leader of Hamas in 2017. As the leader of Hamas’s political wing, his role has been to focus on negotiations and public appearances.

Haniyeh is said to be in contact with Iran, the main backer of Hamas. He has also regularly visited Moscow to meet the Russian leadership.

Israel has said that it intends to assassinate the leaders of Hamas also abroad after the active war phase is eased.