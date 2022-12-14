The protests of recent months in Iran are the largest since the 1979 Revolution, but what is different about the previous ones?

Iranian police have arrested some Western media workers who had taken videos and images of “different situations” in Iran and had sent them to their editorial offices: the Revolutionary Guards themselves announced it today in a statement, in which they defined “inappropriate” film content.

The arrested people, who are in Pardis, a city east of Tehran, had the financial and intelligence backing of Western media, the statement said, quoted by the IRNA. During the protests that have been going on for three months in the country, they have been send images and videos to social media and Persian-language dissident TVs abroad.

Iran sentences a Belgian aid worker to 28 years

The Iranian authorities have inflicted a sentenced Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele to 28 years in prison: a spokesman for the family declared it today. “My family is shocked,” Olivier Van Steirtegem told France Presse, after the Belgian government informed his family of the news.

Tajani: “Iranian situation unacceptable”

The ongoing protests in Iran have also led to several public executions of some protesters. This is exactly what the Foreign Minister spoke about Antonio Tajani, spoke at the event on the Prize Sakharov in the Senate.

Tajani called the situation in Tehran “unacceptable”: “We call on the Iranian authorities to back down and prevent further death sentences” for the young people who participated “in demonstrations asking for freedom”.

Protests in Iran

In more than 40 years of regime, the Islamic republic and its rules have never been so threatened from within. There is something exemplary about the bravery of Iranian girls. Of the girls, and then of all the young people, of the factory workers on strike, gods bazarimthe city merchants who were an important basis of support for the Islamic state.

At stake is not only the veil nor the survival of the religious moral police. It is a fight for the freedom of the whole of Iran and for the current Islamic regime, which has as supreme leader Ali Khamenei and how President Ebrahim Raisithese protests are an unprecedented threat, which is trying to stop with the repression, torture, the death penalty.

But this strategy doesn’t work. On the streets, if you ask protesters what they think of executions, they answer: “For every person killed, a thousand more will rise”.

What is different about these protests in Iran?

The protests in recent months in Iran are the largest since the 1979 Revolution, the one that transformed Iran into an Islamic Republic. They began after the death of Mahsa Amini, the girl arrested in Tehran because she did not wear her veil correctly: in a short time they turned into a revolt against the regimespreading to other cities.

The key difference with the previous protests is this: there is no leader that the moral police can arrest and kill, because each of these men and women has become the leader of their own life. It’s impossible to see “what he wants” this one new generationbut it is very clear “what he doesn’t want”: he doesn’t want the Islamic regime, he no longer wants censorship, oppression.

Iran: temporarily suspends the execution of Sadrat’s death sentence

The execution of the death sentence for 23-year-old Mahan Sadrat Marni has been suspended pending further review of the case by Iran’s supreme court. Sadrat, who did not have access to a lawyer, was tried last November 3, a month after his arrest.

The sentence is for spreading insecurity and fear through the organization of rallies and thus contributing to undermining national security, including for setting fire to a motorcycle and launching a knife attack. During the trial he denied having a knife.

